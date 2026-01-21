24th Republic Day Quiz: Win ₹50,000! Registration open
India
A longstanding Chennai Republic Day quiz is back for its 24th year, and anyone can join—no entry fee needed.
It's happening on January 26 at TN Rajarathinam Kalai Arangam, and you could win prizes worth ₹50,000.
Just sign up online at tinyurl.com/RDquiz2026 or call 9840230520 to get started.
How it works & why it stands out
The quiz kicks off with a written round, then moves to on-stage semi-finals and finals in front of a live audience.
Unlike the MyGov national quiz, which caps prizes at ₹10,000 and is held online, this one offers bigger rewards and the buzz of competing live—plus it's free for everyone.
If you're into quizzes or just want to try something new this Republic Day, this event is definitely worth checking out!