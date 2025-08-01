Next Article
26 women, minors rescued from human trafficking racket in Assam
At Tinsukia railway station in Assam, police rescued 26 women and minors who were being trafficked to Tamil Nadu with fake promises of jobs.
Most had forged travel documents and were found on the Vivek Express, except for one person whose papers were genuine.
Traffickers linked to agency running fake job placements
The trafficking ring is linked to an agency tied to the Rathinam Arumugan Research & Educational Foundation.
Thanks to a tip-off from the Dibrugarh Railway Security Force, Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police detained five suspects during the operation.
The rescued women and minors are now safe with local authorities and child welfare groups, while police dig deeper into fake documents and aim to break up the wider trafficking network.