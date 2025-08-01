26 women, minors rescued from human trafficking racket in Assam

Traffickers linked to agency running fake job placements

The trafficking ring is linked to an agency tied to the Rathinam Arumugan Research & Educational Foundation.

Thanks to a tip-off from the Dibrugarh Railway Security Force, Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police detained five suspects during the operation.

The rescued women and minors are now safe with local authorities and child welfare groups, while police dig deeper into fake documents and aim to break up the wider trafficking network.