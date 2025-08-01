Kerala nuns' arrest: BJP leaders back bail, Congress MP calls it unjust
Two Catholic nuns from Kerala, Preethi Merry and Vandana Francis, were arrested in Chhattisgarh on July 25 over allegations of human trafficking and forced religious conversion.
Their arrest quickly set off protests back home in Kerala, with both major political fronts—the UDF and LDF—demanding their release.
Tharoor says nuns were helping tribal girls find jobs
Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar called the arrests a "misunderstanding" and promised that bail would be granted soon.
Top leaders like PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have said they won't oppose the bail plea.
Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister defended the police action, but Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called the arrests "unjust," saying the nuns were just helping tribal girls find jobs.
The case started after a complaint from a Bajrang Dal member, adding to the political tension as BJP tries to grow its presence in Kerala.