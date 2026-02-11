27 people charged in Baba Siddique murder case
A special court has officially charged 27 people for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead outside his son's Mumbai office in October 2024.
Prosecutors allege the attack was a planned hit carried out by shooters linked to the Bishnoi gang, and that the motive included Siddique's perceived proximity to Salman Khan and the syndicate's attempt to assert dominance.
All accused have pleaded not guilty.
Singh gets bail; Anmol Bishnoi extradited last year
Fifteen accused appeared in court physically, while 12 joined via video call from jail.
One person, Akashdeep Karaj Singh (22), got bail after the court found only weak evidence against him—the prosecution's case hinged on a small number of phone calls before the incident.
The next hearing is set for February 24, 2026, when prosecutors will present their evidence.
Meanwhile, Anmol Bishnoi—considered a key conspirator—was brought to India from the United States in November 2025.