27 people charged in Baba Siddique murder case

Singh gets bail; Anmol Bishnoi extradited last year

Fifteen accused appeared in court physically, while 12 joined via video call from jail.

One person, Akashdeep Karaj Singh (22), got bail after the court found only weak evidence against him—the prosecution's case hinged on a small number of phone calls before the incident.

The next hearing is set for February 24, 2026, when prosecutors will present their evidence.

Meanwhile, Anmol Bishnoi—considered a key conspirator—was brought to India from the United States in November 2025.