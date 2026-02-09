T20 World Cup: Can minnows UAE challenge New Zealand? 

New Zealand will take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Match No. 11 of Group D at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The match is scheduled for February 10 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. New Zealand started their campaign with a five-wicket victory over Afghanistan, while this will be UAE's first match of the tournament. Here is the match preview

Match details Venue, pitch report, and streaming details The match between New Zealand and UAE will start at 3:00pm IST. Fans can catch the action live on Star Sports Network or stream it online via the JioHotstar app and website. The Chennai venue is known for its spin-friendly conditions, which could play a major role in today's game. The track had some covering of grass on Sunday and offered encouraging bounce in the early exchanges between New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Squad familiarity New Zealand's approach to UAE Only six players in New Zealand's 15-man squad have played against the UAE in international cricket. However, they can rely on intel from Mark Chapman and Lockie Ferguson. Chapman has faced the UAE more often when he was playing for Hong Kong, while Ferguson is familiar with some of the UAE players due to his time as captain of Desert Vipers in ILT20. In their previous three T20Is, New Zealand have won two while UAE managed to clinch one.

Opportunity Muhammad Waseem leads a talented UAE team For the UAE, this is a golden opportunity to show that they can take on top teams. Despite missing out on qualification for the 2024 T20 World Cup, they have been in good form lately. Their captain Muhammad Waseem is a big hitter, while Alishan Sharafu can be explosive too. Left-arm spinner Haider Ali and fast bowler Junaid Siddique are also key players for the team.

Upcoming match Present form of the 2 teams New Zealand's recent form is a mixed bag with two wins and three losses in their last five completed matches. They kick-started their 2026 T20 World Cup campaign in style, trumping Afghanistan in Chennai. The Kiwis chased down the 183-run target thanks to Tim Seifert and Glenn Phillips. Meanwhile, UAE have won two of their last five games.

XIs Here are the probable XIs New Zealand (Probable XI): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, and Jacob Duffy. UAE (Probable XI): Aryansh Sharma (wk), Muhammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Zohaib, Alishan Sharafu, Harshit Kaushik, Sohaib Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Arfan, Junaid Siddique, and Muhammad Jawadullah.