T20 WC: Tim Seifert completes 2,000 T20I runs with half-century

New Zealand kicked off their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a resounding five-wicket victory over Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. The Black Caps chased down a target of 183 runs in just 17.5 overs, thanks to Tim Seifert 's blistering knock of 65 off just 42 balls. During his stay, Seifert also went past 2,000 runs in T20I cricket. Here are his stats.

Early struggles Seifert, Phillips guide New Zealand New Zealand's chase got off to a shaky start as Mujeeb Ur Rahman took two wickets in consecutive balls in the second over, leaving them at 14/2. However, Seifert took charge of the innings. He reached his half-century off 39 balls with a six off Mohammad Nabi and formed a crucial partnership of 74 runs with Glenn Phillips (42). Though Seifert fell in the 13th over, his brilliance meant the Kiwis (183/5) prevailed with 13 balls to spare.

Milestone achieved Fifth New Zealand player to complete 2,000 T20I runs With his 47th run in the innings, Seifert also crossed the milestone of 2,000 runs in T20 internationals, as per ESPNcricinfo. He became the fifth Kiwi batsman to achieve this feat. The record for most runs for New Zealand in this format is held by Martin Guptill with 3,531 runs. Kane Williamson (2,575), Brendon McCullum (2,140), and Phillips (2,147) are the other names on this list.

Stats 14th half-century in T20Is Seifert hit seven fours and three sixes en route to his 42-ball 65. Playing his 82nd T20I, the dasher has raced to 2,018 runs at an average of 30.11 and a strike rate of 143.83. His tally includes 14 half-centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 97 runs. He has also hit a total of 186 fours and 97 sixes in the format. This was his maiden fifty across three T20 WC innings.

