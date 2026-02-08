T20 WC: New Zealand trump Afghanistan to kick-start campaign 

New Zealand have kick-started their 2026 ICC T20 World Cup campaign in style, trumping Afghanistan in their opener at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Afghanistan posted a competitive total of 182/6 while batting first, thanks to a 63-run knock from Gulbadin Naib . The Kiwis managed to cross the line as Tim Seifert and Glenn Phillips played vital knocks. Here are the key stats.

1st innings Naib's innings bolsters Afghanistan's total Naib's innings was not just about individual brilliance but also strategic partnerships. After Afghanistan lost two quick wickets for just 44 runs, he joined forces with Siddiqullah Atal (29) to put up a solid third-wicket stand of 79 runs. Naib then added another 33 runs with Darwish Rasooli (20). Rahmanullah Gurbaz (27) was the other Afghanistan batter to score over 20.

Chase Summary of the run chase The Kiwis were off to a woeful start with Mujeeb Ur Rahman trapping two batters in the second wicket. However, a 74-run stand between Seifert and Phillips pulled things back for the Kiwis. While Phillips was dismissed for 42, Seifert went past the 50-run mark (65). Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell played fine knocks toward the end to power NZ.

Advertisement

Naib 1,000 T20I runs for Naib Naib smashed three fours and four sixes en route to his 35-ball 63. During his stay, he went past the 1,000-run mark (now 1,056) in T20Is, as per ESPNcricinfo. The right-handed batter has an average of 21.55 across 82 T20Is. This was his fourth fifty and also his career-best score. 400 of his runs have come in T20 WC at 20 (50: 1).

Advertisement

Information Do you know? As per Cricbuzz, Naib recorded the second-highest score for Afghanistan while batting at No.3 or lower in a T20 WC match. He is only behind Najibullah Zadran, who made 73 against the same team (NZ) in Abu Dhabi in 2021.

NZ bowlers How did the NZ bowlers fare? Lockie Ferguson led the charge for NZ with the ball, claiming 2/40 from four overs. This spell took his T20I tally to 68 wickets at 17.18. 16 of his wickets have come in T20 WC at 16.43. Matt Henry (1/27 from four overs), Jacob Duffy (1/30 from three overs), and Rachin Ravindra (1/14 from one over) chipped in with one wicket each.

Seifert Fifth New Zealand player to complete 2,000 T20I runs Seifert hit seven fours and three sixes en route to his 42-ball 65. With his 47th run in the innings, Seifert also crossed the milestone of 2,000 T20I runs. The dasher has raced to 2,018 runs at an average of 30.11 and a strike rate of 143.83. His tally includes 14 half-centuries. This was his maiden fifty across three T20 WC innings.

Phillips Fine effort from Phillips Phillips supported Seifert well with his 25-ball 42 (7 fours, 1 six). While he now owns 2,147 T20I runs at 31.57, 406 of his runs have come in T20 WCs at 33.83. Mark Chapman (28 off 17), Daryl Mitchell (25* off 14), and Mitchell Santner (17* off 8) also contributed well.