T20 WC: Gulbadin Naib completes 1,000 T20I runs with half-century 

Afghanistan posted a competitive total of 182/6 in their opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 against New Zealand at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. The innings was anchored by dashing all-rounder Gulbadin Naib , who scored a blistering half-century off just 29 balls. With his seventh run in the game, Naib went past 1,000 runs in the T20I format. This was his fourth fifty. Here are his stats.

Key collaboration Naib's innings bolsters Afghanistan's total Naib arrived at three after Ibrahim Zadran's (10) early departure. He played attacking shots straightaway to enhance the scoring rate. During his stay, Naib formed a vital 79-run partnership with Sediqullah Atal. The latter contributed a quick-fire 29 off just 24 balls, further bolstering Afghanistan's batting display. Rachin Ravindra eventually trapped Naib in the 18th over.

Stats 1,000 T20I runs for Naib Naib smashed three fours and four sixes en route to his 35-ball 63. During his stay, he went past the 1,000-run mark (now 1,056) in T20Is, as per ESPNcricinfo. The right-handed batter has an average of 21.55 across 82 T20Is, with his strike rate going past 120 (123.50). This was his fourth fifty and also his career-best score. 400 of his runs have come in 26 T20 WC games at 20 (50: 1).

