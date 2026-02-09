T20 WC: Lungi Ngidi sets records with four-fer against Canada

Speedster Lungi Ngidi starred in South Africa's 57-run win against Canada in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup Group D encounter in Ahmedabad. Ngidi's four-fer helped the Proteas restrict Canada, who were chasing 214, to 156/8 in 20 overs. This was the fourth instance of Ngidi recording four-plus wickets in the shortest format. Here are the key stats.

Wickets The pick of SA's bowlers Canada were off to a woeful start as Ngidi dismissed skipper Dilpreet Bajwa on the very first ball. He dismissed Yuvraj Samra and Nicholas Kirton too as Canada slumped to 45/4 in the Powerplay. Harsh Thaker, who shared a 69-run stand with Navneet Dhaliwal, became Ngidi's fourth victim in his final over. Ngidi was the pick of South Africa's bowlers, taking 4/31.

Information Ngidi's record-equaling four-fer Ngidi recorded his fourth four-plus wicket haul in T20I cricket, now the joint-most for a South African. He shares the top spot with spinners Imran Tahir and Tabraiz Shamsi. Playing only his fifth T20 World Cup encounter, Ngidi took his second four-fer in the tournament.

