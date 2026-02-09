T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa beat Canada in Ahmedabad

South Africa kicked off their 2026 ICC T20 World Cup campaign with a win over Canada. The Proteas racked up 213/4 before restricting Canada to 156/8 in the Group D encounter at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. While Lungi Ngidi shone with a four-fer, Canada's Navneet Dhaliwal played a valiant knock. Canada fought back in phases despite South Africa's all-round effort.

Start Solid start from SA Canada won the toss and elected to field on Ahmedabad's batting-friendly wicket. While Quinton de Kock rotated the strike, Aiden Markram found boundaries in the Powerplay. The duo took the Proteas to 66/0 in this phase. The SA skipper picked up the pace after the Powerplay. He reached his 28-ball half-century in the 10th over, bowled by Dilpreet Bajwa.

Partnership Markram departs for 59 Although de Kock fell to Bajwa, Markram and Ryan Rickelton didn't let the momentum slip with an impactful partnership. The 11th over, bowled by Saad Bin Zafar, produced 17 runs, with Markram smashing a boundary. However, Ansh Patel dismissed the Proteas captain in the very next over. Markram departed for 59 off 32 balls (10 fours and 1 six).

Landmark Markram's fourth 50-plus score Markram recorded his fourth 50-plus score in T20 World Cup history, now the joint second-most for SA with de Kock. AB de Villiers tops this list with five such scores. Across 20 matches in the tournament, Markram has racked up 443 runs at a strike rate of 128.77. Notably, de Villiers has the most runs for SA (717).

Information 12th half-century; 5,500 T20 runs Overall, this was Markram's 12th half-century in T20I cricket. He has smashed 1,739 runs from 70 matches at a strike rate of 146.01. Notably, Markram also completed 5,500 runs in T20 cricket.

Proceedings Anshe Patel takes three-fer; Miller, Stubbs finish well Despite losing de Kock, South Africa were cruising at 126/1. This is when wrist-spinner Ansh Patel came into action, dismissing Markram. The spinner then removed Ryan Rickelton and Dewald Brevis in one over, leaving the Proteas at 138/4. While David Miller (39* off 23 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (34* off 19 balls) played whirlwind knocks, Patel was the pick of Canada's bowlers (3/31).

Information Record fifth-wicket stand for SA Stubbs and Miller added 75 runs off just 37 balls, sharing 5 sixes. According to Cricbuzz, this is the second-highest partnership for the fifth wicket or lower for SA in a T20 World Cup match.

Canada innings Canada show resistance despite poor start Canada were off to a woeful start as Ngidi dismissed skipper Dilpreet Bajwa on the very first ball. Although the top order got starts, Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada reduced Canada to 45/4 in the Powerplay. However, a 69-run stand between Navneet Dhaliwal and Harsh Thaker kept Canada alive. Until the drinks break, Dhaliwal and Thaker took Canada to 110/4.

Finish Canada fall short despite Dhaliwal's fifty While Canada required 104 runs off 36 balls, Thaker started with a boundary after the break. However, he became Ngidi's fourth victim on the next ball. Dhaliwal reached his half-century in the 17th over, but he couldn't get Canada home. He led the fightback with a 49-ball 64 (7 fours and 1 six) as Canada finished on 156/8 in 20 overs.

Score Dhaliwal sets records Dhaliwal, who single-handedly led the chase, now has the two highest individual scores for Canada in the T20 World Cup. He also became the first Canadian player to score multiple half-centuries in the tournament. He smashed 61 against the USA in the 2024 edition in Dallas. Overall, Dhaliwal has raced to 1,261 runs from 46 T20Is at 33.18. This was his 10th half-century.

Ngidi Four-plus wickets for Ngidi Ngidi was the pick of South Africa's bowlers, recording figures of 4/31 from his four overs. The right-arm pacer recorded his fourth four-plus wicket haul in T20I cricket, now the joint-most for a South African. He shares the top spot with spinners Imran Tahir and Tabraiz Shamsi. Playing only his fifth T20 World Cup encounter, Ngidi took his second four-fer in the tournament.