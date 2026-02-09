T20 World Cup: Aiden Markram records his fourth 50-plus score

South Africa's Aiden Markram led the charge against Canada in Match 9 of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium. Markram slammed a 32-ball 59 after Canada elected to bowl in Ahmedabad. The Proteas skipper gave them a robust start, adding 70 runs with his opening partner Quinton de Kock. Markram recorded his fourth 50-plus score in T20 World Cup history.

Knock Markram slams 28-ball half-century While de Kock rotated the strike, Markram found boundaries in the Powerplay. This took the Proteas to 66/0 in this phase. The SA skipper picked up the pace after the Powerplay. He reached his 28-ball half-century in the 10th over, bowled by Dilpreet Bajwa. Although de Kock departed, Markram and Ryan Rickelton helped SA regain momentum with an impactful partnership.

Information Markram departs for 59 The 11th over, bowled by Saad Bin Zafar, produced 17 runs, with Markram smashing a boundary. However, Ansh Patel dismissed the Proteas captain in the very next over. Markram departed for 59 off 32 balls (10 fours and 1 six).

Landmark Markram's fourth 50-plus score As mentioned, Markram recorded his fourth 50-plus score in T20 World Cup history, now the joint second-most for SA with de Kock. AB de Villiers tops this list with five such scores. Across 20 matches in the tournament, Markram has racked up 443 runs at a strike rate of 128.77. Notably, de Villiers has the most runs for SA (717).

