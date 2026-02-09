Canada's Ansh Patel shines on T20 World Cup debut: Stats

SA, being invited to bat, had a solid start as Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock added 70 runs. Dilpreet Bajwa then gave Canada a crucial breakthrough by dismissing de Kock. While the Proteas were cruising at 126/1, Patel dismissed Markram for 59. In his very next over, the spinner trapped Ryan Rickelton and Dewald Brevis, leaving SA at 138/4. He finished with 3/31.

Career

Homecoming for Patel

As mentioned, Patel made his T20 World Cup debut. Playing his sixth T20I, the wrist-spinner now has eight wickets at 8.25. He has a stunning economy rate of 4.4. Patel entered the match with just six T20 wickets under his belt. It is worth noting that the 23-year-old was born in Vadodara, India, before migrating to Toronto.