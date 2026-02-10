T20 WC: Canada's Navneet Dhaliwal slams valiant, record-breaking fifty
Despite losing the Group D encounter, Canada fought in phases against South Africa in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Chasing a mammoth 214, they were down to 45/4. However, a valiant half-century from Navneet Dhaliwal prevented an early collapse. He smashed 64 as Canada finished on 156/8 in 20 overs. Here are the key stats.
Canada show resistance despite poor start
Canada were off to a woeful start as Lungi Ngidi dismissed skipper Dilpreet Bajwa on the very first ball. Although the top order got starts, Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada reduced Canada to 45/4 in the Powerplay. However, a 69-run stand between Dhaliwal and Harsh Thaker kept Canada alive. Until the drinks break, Dhaliwal and Thaker took Canada to 110/4.
Canada fall short despite Dhaliwal's fifty
While Canada required 104 runs off 36 balls, Thaker started with a boundary after the break. However, he became Ngidi's fourth victim on the next ball. Dhaliwal reached his half-century in the 17th over, but he couldn't get Canada home. He led the fightback with a 49-ball 64 (7 fours and 1 six) as Canada finished on 156/8 in 20 overs.
Dhaliwal sets records
Dhaliwal, who single-handedly led the chase, now has the two highest individual scores for Canada in the T20 World Cup. He also became the first Canadian player to score multiple half-centuries in the tournament. He smashed 61 against the USA in the 2024 edition in Dallas. Overall, Dhaliwal has raced to 1,261 runs from 46 T20Is at 33.18. This was his 10th half-century.