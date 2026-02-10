T20 WC: Canada's Navneet Dhaliwal slams valiant, record-breaking fifty 

Despite losing the Group D encounter, Canada fought in phases against South Africa in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Chasing a mammoth 214, they were down to 45/4. However, a valiant half-century from Navneet Dhaliwal prevented an early collapse. He smashed 64 as Canada finished on 156/8 in 20 overs. Here are the key stats.

Start Canada show resistance despite poor start Canada were off to a woeful start as Lungi Ngidi dismissed skipper Dilpreet Bajwa on the very first ball. Although the top order got starts, Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada reduced Canada to 45/4 in the Powerplay. However, a 69-run stand between Dhaliwal and Harsh Thaker kept Canada alive. Until the drinks break, Dhaliwal and Thaker took Canada to 110/4.

Finish Canada fall short despite Dhaliwal's fifty While Canada required 104 runs off 36 balls, Thaker started with a boundary after the break. However, he became Ngidi's fourth victim on the next ball. Dhaliwal reached his half-century in the 17th over, but he couldn't get Canada home. He led the fightback with a 49-ball 64 (7 fours and 1 six) as Canada finished on 156/8 in 20 overs.

