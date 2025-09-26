Next Article
'3 Idiots' Phunsukh Wangdu detained amid Ladakh protests
India
Sonam Wangchuk, the inspiration for the character Phunsukh Wangdu in 3 Idiots, has been detained in Ladakh as protests for statehood and indigenous rights turned violent.
Though known for peaceful activism, his organizations are now being investigated for alleged financial issues.
Who is Wangchuk?
Wangchuk had started a hunger strike in September 2025 to demand more autonomy and protections for Ladakh's tribal communities. Sadly, the movement saw clashes that led to casualties.
Beyond activism, he's famous for eco-innovations like the Ice Stupa project and founding SECMOL, plus he's got a big online following—1.7 million YouTube subscribers—even though he keeps a pretty modest lifestyle.