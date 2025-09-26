'3 Idiots' Phunsukh Wangdu detained amid Ladakh protests

Who is Wangchuk?

Wangchuk had started a hunger strike in September 2025 to demand more autonomy and protections for Ladakh's tribal communities. Sadly, the movement saw clashes that led to casualties.

Beyond activism, he's famous for eco-innovations like the Ice Stupa project and founding SECMOL, plus he's got a big online following—1.7 million YouTube subscribers—even though he keeps a pretty modest lifestyle.