3,000+ Indian medical students stuck in Iran ask for MEA's help India Jan 25, 2026

Over 3,000 Indian medical students in Iran have appealed to various Indian authorities including the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to step in.

Many study at Shahid Beheshti and Iran University of Medical Sciences, but right now, universities are holding their passports and insisting on exams—even though the embassy has advised all Indian nationals to leave Iran.

Many can't even book tickets home because money transfers are blocked.