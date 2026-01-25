3,000+ Indian medical students stuck in Iran ask for MEA's help
Over 3,000 Indian medical students in Iran have appealed to various Indian authorities including the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to step in.
Many study at Shahid Beheshti and Iran University of Medical Sciences, but right now, universities are holding their passports and insisting on exams—even though the embassy has advised all Indian nationals to leave Iran.
Many can't even book tickets home because money transfers are blocked.
Why does it matter?
These students are dealing with a lot—stress from protests, limited movement, and worries about their families back home.
Over 500 Indian students at Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences don't have exit visas yet.
Student groups want the embassy to help get passports back, ease exam pressure, and be ready to evacuate if things get worse.
Student groups said senior officials and the Indian Embassy are closely monitoring the situation.