4.6 magnitude tremors hit Jammu & Kashmir's Doda
What's the story
A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, early Sunday morning. The quake hit at 04:32am (IST), as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). Separately, another earthquake of magnitude 4.0 shook Myanmar on Sunday. The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 140km, which makes it prone to aftershocks.
Twitter Post
Post by National Center for Seismology on J&K earthquake
EQ of M: 4.0, On: 12/04/2026 04:29:26 IST, Lat: 23.141 N, Long: 96.072 E, Depth: 140 Km, Location: Myanmar.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 11, 2026
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Frequent tremors
Earthquake in Maharashtra's Hingoli
Shallow earthquakes are typically more dangerous than their deeper counterparts because they can cause stronger ground shaking, potentially more damage to structures, and greater casualties. In related news, a 4.7-magnitude earthquake rattled Hingoli district in Maharashtra's Marathwada region on Saturday morning. Tremors were also felt in neighboring Nanded and Parbhani districts. However, there were no immediate reports of casualties from these earthquakes.