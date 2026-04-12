4.6 magnitude tremors hit Jammu & Kashmir's Doda

Frequent tremors

Earthquake in Maharashtra's Hingoli

Shallow earthquakes are typically more dangerous than their deeper counterparts because they can cause stronger ground shaking, potentially more damage to structures, and greater casualties. In related news, a 4.7-magnitude earthquake rattled Hingoli district in Maharashtra's Marathwada region on Saturday morning. Tremors were also felt in neighboring Nanded and Parbhani districts. However, there were no immediate reports of casualties from these earthquakes.