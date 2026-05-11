Speeding Hayabusa bike crashes into car in Telangana; 5 killed
What's the story
A high-speed motorcycle crash on the Palakonda bypass road in Telangana's Mahabubnagar district left five people dead on Sunday night. The accident involved a Suzuki Hayabusa superbike, which was allegedly racing at nearly 140km/h. The bike collided with a car carrying a family, killing three members instantly. The two riders of the Hayabusa were also killed in the crash. One of them has been identified as Yakub Afzal (25).
Crash details
Family members identified
The deceased family members have been identified as Arshiya Begum (30), Ujepa (7), and two-year-old Amar. The other rider's identity is still unknown and police are investigating who was riding at the time of the incident. Locals claim the Palakonda bypass road has reportedly become a hotspot for illegal bike racing and stunts at night. They claimed they had complained about the dangerous activities several times but no action was taken by authorities.
Community concerns
Illegal bike racing hotspot
"Every night, these youngsters race on the bypass with loud sports bikes," locals alleged, demanding police intervention to curb such activities. In light of the incident, residents have demanded several measures from authorities. These include increasing night patrols, installing CCTV cameras, deploying speed guns and conducting special drives against racing gangs on highways.