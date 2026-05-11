Speeding Hayabusa bike crashes into car in Telangana; 5 killed 

Crash details

Family members identified

The deceased family members have been identified as Arshiya Begum (30), Ujepa (7), and two-year-old Amar. The other rider's identity is still unknown and police are investigating who was riding at the time of the incident. Locals claim the Palakonda bypass road has reportedly become a hotspot for illegal bike racing and stunts at night. They claimed they had complained about the dangerous activities several times but no action was taken by authorities.