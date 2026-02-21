5 of a family returning from wedding die in accident India Feb 21, 2026

Early Saturday, an Eeco car carrying an Ahmedabad family crashed into a divider on the Unjha-Mehsana highway, leaving five dead and six seriously injured.

The family was driving home from a wedding in Rajasthan when the driver lost control near Unava village.

Four people—Ramlal Kumawat, Kailash Kumawat, Komal Kumawat, and a child—died at the scene.

An elderly woman, identified as Mantharadevi by one source and Mathuradevi Kumawat by another, passed away later at the hospital.