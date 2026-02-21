5 of a family returning from wedding die in accident
Early Saturday, an Eeco car carrying an Ahmedabad family crashed into a divider on the Unjha-Mehsana highway, leaving five dead and six seriously injured.
The family was driving home from a wedding in Rajasthan when the driver lost control near Unava village.
Four people—Ramlal Kumawat, Kailash Kumawat, Komal Kumawat, and a child—died at the scene.
An elderly woman, identified as Mantharadevi by one source and Mathuradevi Kumawat by another, passed away later at the hospital.
Police and locals helped survivors
Police and locals responded quickly to help survivors, with all injured now hospitalized.
Authorities have registered a case of accidental death and an investigation is underway.
The damaged van has been cleared from the road.