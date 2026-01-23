7 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for poaching
Seven fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai district were caught by the Sri Lankan Navy on January 20, 2026, near Kovilan in Jaffna for allegedly fishing illegally in Sri Lankan waters.
Their names are K Devaraj, P Sridhar, N Kalaivanan, R Saranraj, V Rajesh, R Sathya, and S Thanivel.
What happened next?
The group had set out from Kodiyakarai that afternoon and were apprehended at night, allegedly after crossing into Sri Lankan territory.
Even after warnings about illegal fishing there, they kept operating until the Navy seized their boats and gear.
The fishermen were handed over to local authorities for legal action.
This isn't an isolated case—37 Indian fishermen have been arrested this month alone.
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister has asked India's External Affairs Minister to help bring them home.
This is part of a bigger pattern: last year alone, over 340 Indian fishermen were detained by Sri Lanka as tensions over fishing rights continue between the two countries.