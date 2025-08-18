7.6L Indian students went abroad for higher studies in 2024

Government initiatives to help students studying abroad

To make things smoother, the government is working on agreements like Mutual Recognition of Qualifications and Migration and Mobility Partnerships, which aim to simplify visas and get your degrees recognized more easily.

Plus, if you're studying abroad, you're encouraged to register with Indian Missions or the MADAD portal—this helps with quick support if you run into trouble or need help during emergencies.

The Indian Community Welfare Fund is also there for backup when needed.