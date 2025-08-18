Delhi's new law on private school fees: All you need

Key features of the law

Now, all 1,700 private unaided schools in Delhi need government approval before raising fees.

If a school tries to hike fees without permission, it could be fined up to ₹5 lakh—or even ₹10 lakh for repeat offenses—and lose its right to propose increases.

Plus, a new committee with parents, teachers, and officials will review fee proposals so everyone gets a say and surprise hikes are less likely.