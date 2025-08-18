Delhi's new law on private school fees: All you need
Delhi just passed the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025, aiming to make private school fees more transparent and fair.
The law, introduced by Education Minister Ashish Sood, is designed to stop sudden or unfair fee hikes and get parents more involved in the process.
Still, some people worry it might end up helping schools more than families.
Key features of the law
Now, all 1,700 private unaided schools in Delhi need government approval before raising fees.
If a school tries to hike fees without permission, it could be fined up to ₹5 lakh—or even ₹10 lakh for repeat offenses—and lose its right to propose increases.
Plus, a new committee with parents, teachers, and officials will review fee proposals so everyone gets a say and surprise hikes are less likely.