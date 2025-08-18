NHAI's new FASTag annual pass gets over 5L subscribers
FASTag's new Annual Pass, launched on August 15, 2024, is off to a flying start—over five lakh people grabbed it within four days.
The pass covers up to 200 highway trips a year for non-commercial vehicles like cars, jeeps, and vans.
You can activate it on your existing FASTag card through the Rajmargyatra app or NHAI website.
Gadkari says no more frequent top-ups, just smooth rides ahead
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says the pass should make travel simpler by cutting down on toll top-up hassles.
"No more frequent top-ups, just smooth rides ahead," he posted on X.
On launch day alone, 1.4 lakh users signed up and there were nearly as many transactions.
Gadkari also wants to help states roll this out on state highways too, building on FASTag's huge success—it now covers about 98% of vehicles nationwide.