NHAI's new FASTag annual pass gets over 5L subscribers

Gadkari says no more frequent top-ups, just smooth rides ahead

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says the pass should make travel simpler by cutting down on toll top-up hassles.

"No more frequent top-ups, just smooth rides ahead," he posted on X.

On launch day alone, 1.4 lakh users signed up and there were nearly as many transactions.

Gadkari also wants to help states roll this out on state highways too, building on FASTag's huge success—it now covers about 98% of vehicles nationwide.