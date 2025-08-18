PM Modi to discuss economic growth amid global challenges
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a high-level meeting this Monday evening to review how India's economy is holding up.
Top ministers like Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal, along with senior officials, will join him to talk about growth plans—at a time when India faces new US tariffs and questions over trade with Russia.
Focus on GST reforms and overcoming economic challenges
The meeting brings together experts from different ministries and NITI Aayog to tackle recent economic hurdles.
There's also an emphasis on GST reforms, which Modi highlighted in his Independence Day speech as vital for keeping the economy strong.
While no big decisions are expected right away, financial expert Deepak Parekh remains upbeat about India's prospects, pointing out that urban demand could help drive growth forward.