PM Modi to discuss economic growth amid global challenges

Focus on GST reforms and overcoming economic challenges

The meeting brings together experts from different ministries and NITI Aayog to tackle recent economic hurdles.

There's also an emphasis on GST reforms, which Modi highlighted in his Independence Day speech as vital for keeping the economy strong.

While no big decisions are expected right away, financial expert Deepak Parekh remains upbeat about India's prospects, pointing out that urban demand could help drive growth forward.