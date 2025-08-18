Himachal: Sutlej river washes away road, towns cut off

397 roads blocked across state

The Chandigarh-Manali highway is shut down, with landslides at Dwada and Jogni making things worse.

Across the state, 397 roads—including three national highways—are blocked.

Schools in Ani and Mandi Sadar had to close for safety.

Since June 20 this year, there have been 263 reported deaths, including 136 due to rain-related incidents like landslides and floods, and 127 in road accidents—Mandi district has suffered the most damage.