Himachal: Sutlej river washes away road, towns cut off
Heavy monsoon rains have caused major disruption in Himachal Pradesh, especially in Kinnaur and Mandi.
On Monday, a stretch of the Shimla-Mandi road was washed away by the Sutlej river, leaving places like Karsog disconnected from Shimla.
Alternate routes were hit too, isolating towns such as Nachan and Seraj.
397 roads blocked across state
The Chandigarh-Manali highway is shut down, with landslides at Dwada and Jogni making things worse.
Across the state, 397 roads—including three national highways—are blocked.
Schools in Ani and Mandi Sadar had to close for safety.
Since June 20 this year, there have been 263 reported deaths, including 136 due to rain-related incidents like landslides and floods, and 127 in road accidents—Mandi district has suffered the most damage.