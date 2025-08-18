PM Modi opens Delhi's 3rd ring road: Know its benefits
In August 2025, PM Modi opened the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II)—a massive 75.7-km stretch now known as Delhi's third ring road.
It links up NH-44, NH-09, and NH-48, making travel smoother between places like Chandigarh and Punjab to Delhi's airport.
The big idea: less traffic chaos and faster trips across NCR.
What is UER-II?
UER-II is a six-lane corridor running from Alipur to Mahipalpur near IGI Airport, with extra spurs heading out to Sonipat and Bahadurgarh.
Major interchanges are built in to ease jams at busy spots like Dhaula Kuan and Mukarba Chowk—plus it helps trucks by connecting straight to the KMP Expressway.
Eco-friendly project
This project reused nearly a million tons of landfill waste and transplanted over 10,000 trees—pretty cool for a road that cost ₹5,580 crore just in Delhi.
Beyond better commutes, it's set to boost new housing and business hubs in growing parts of the city.