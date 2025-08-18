PM Modi opens Delhi's 3rd ring road: Know its benefits

What is UER-II?

UER-II is a six-lane corridor running from Alipur to Mahipalpur near IGI Airport, with extra spurs heading out to Sonipat and Bahadurgarh.

Major interchanges are built in to ease jams at busy spots like Dhaula Kuan and Mukarba Chowk—plus it helps trucks by connecting straight to the KMP Expressway.