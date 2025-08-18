Heavy rain lashes Maharashtra; IMD issues red alert for several areas

Flood alerts active, fishermen told to stay ashore

Coastal areas like Mumbai and Ratnagiri are bracing for waves up to 4.3 meters until August 20.

Rivers in Ratnagiri and Raigad have crossed danger levels, so flood alerts are active. Fishermen have been told to stay ashore for now.

NDRF and SDRF teams are already on the ground, with local officials urging everyone to keep an eye on updates and take safety seriously during this wild weather stretch.