Heavy rain lashes Maharashtra; IMD issues red alert for several areas
Heads up, Maharashtra—IMD has put out red alerts for Mumbai, Raigad, Pune Ghat, Satara Ghat, Ratnagiri, and Kolhapur Ghat as heavy rain hits the state.
Amravati is on orange alert for August 18, while Gadchiroli is on orange alert for August 19.
Meanwhile, Nagpur and Vidarbha get a yellow alert for thunderstorms.
All this is thanks to a low-pressure system brewing over the Bay of Bengal.
Flood alerts active, fishermen told to stay ashore
Coastal areas like Mumbai and Ratnagiri are bracing for waves up to 4.3 meters until August 20.
Rivers in Ratnagiri and Raigad have crossed danger levels, so flood alerts are active. Fishermen have been told to stay ashore for now.
NDRF and SDRF teams are already on the ground, with local officials urging everyone to keep an eye on updates and take safety seriously during this wild weather stretch.