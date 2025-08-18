Next Article
Namma Metro's luggage fee sparks debate on accessibility
Bengaluru's Namma Metro, already known for having India's highest metro fares, is now under fire for charging extra fees on luggage.
After a commuter shared on X that he was charged ₹30 just for carrying a suitcase, the policy has sparked fresh debates about whether these extra costs make public transport less accessible.
The rule in question
If you're carrying more than one bag or anything bigger than 60cm x 45cm x 25cm, you'll need to pay ₹30 at the Customer Care Centre—otherwise, you could face a hefty ₹250 fine.
Some commuters feel this rule unfairly targets those who can't avoid traveling with extra bags, while others think it helps keep metro spaces manageable.
The policy even allows staff to ask non-compliant passengers to leave.