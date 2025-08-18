Namma Metro's luggage fee sparks debate on accessibility

The rule in question

If you're carrying more than one bag or anything bigger than 60cm x 45cm x 25cm, you'll need to pay ₹30 at the Customer Care Centre—otherwise, you could face a hefty ₹250 fine.

Some commuters feel this rule unfairly targets those who can't avoid traveling with extra bags, while others think it helps keep metro spaces manageable.

The policy even allows staff to ask non-compliant passengers to leave.