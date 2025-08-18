Delhi: 3 schools in Dwarka evacuated after bomb threat emails

74 such cases in Delhi-NCR this year

DPS Dwarka canceled classes for the day and made sure students got home safely.

Delhi Police's cyber team is now tracing the source of these emails, considering both prank and organized disruption angles.

Since January 2025, 74 educational institutions in Delhi-NCR have faced similar threats—including a case last month where a 12-year-old was caught sending hoax emails but later released after counseling.