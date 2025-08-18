Next Article
Delhi: 3 schools in Dwarka evacuated after bomb threat emails
On Monday morning, three schools in Dwarka—DPS Dwarka, Modern Convent School, and Shree Ram World School—were evacuated after receiving bomb threat emails.
Students and staff were evacuated from the schools, and police teams searched the campuses but found nothing dangerous.
74 such cases in Delhi-NCR this year
DPS Dwarka canceled classes for the day and made sure students got home safely.
Delhi Police's cyber team is now tracing the source of these emails, considering both prank and organized disruption angles.
Since January 2025, 74 educational institutions in Delhi-NCR have faced similar threats—including a case last month where a 12-year-old was caught sending hoax emails but later released after counseling.