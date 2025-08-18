Next Article
Dhanbad land subsidence: Family escapes death, but anxiety looms
Early Monday morning (August 18, 2025), land suddenly sank in Dhanbad's Sabri Basti, damaging over a dozen houses and causing one to collapse while the family slept.
Thankfully, everyone made it out safely, but the shock has left many residents anxious about their homes.
Residents demand faster action on compensation
The affected family is staying at a community hall for now and will be moved to Tetulmari soon.
Many Sabri Basti residents were already relocated here decades ago after a fire, so this second displacement hits hard.
Locals are frustrated with slow responses from officials and want faster action on compensation.
The repeated incidents have also raised concerns about safer living conditions.