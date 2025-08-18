Next Article
Flood warning in Tamil Nadu as Cauvery rises
Heads up, Tamil Nadu: a flood warning is out for 11 districts after heavy water release from Karnataka's dams has raised the Cauvery River levels.
The areas on alert include Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Karur, Ariyalur, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore.
Mettur dam nearing full capacity
The Mettur dam is close to its max capacity at 117.56 feet (out of 120), thanks to a big jump in inflow from upstream—now at 7,435 cusecs.
Officials are watching things closely and will adjust water releases as needed.
If you live near the riverbanks or low-lying spots in these districts, it's a good time to stay alert and follow local advice for your safety.