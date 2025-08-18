Flood warning in Tamil Nadu as Cauvery rises

Mettur dam nearing full capacity

The Mettur dam is close to its max capacity at 117.56 feet (out of 120), thanks to a big jump in inflow from upstream—now at 7,435 cusecs.

Officials are watching things closely and will adjust water releases as needed.

If you live near the riverbanks or low-lying spots in these districts, it's a good time to stay alert and follow local advice for your safety.