Next Article
Meerut: Army man assaulted by toll staff, video goes viral
An Army soldier named Kapil Kavad was allegedly attacked by toll staff at Bhuni Toll Plaza in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, after he urged the toll staff to clear the line quickly while his car was stuck in a long queue.
The whole incident was caught on video and quickly spread across social media.
Six arrests made so far
News of the assault led to local outrage—people stormed the toll plaza, damaging property and forcing police to intervene.
Six arrests have been made so far based on CCTV footage and a complaint from Kavad's family.
Police say they're still investigating and working to identify others involved.