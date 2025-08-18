Next Article
Mumbai rain: Waterlogging, traffic jams, flight delays reported
Mumbai is under a red alert from the IMD after non-stop heavy rain since Saturday, with some areas getting over 100mm in just 24 hours.
Waterlogging in places like Andheri, Dadar, and Sion has made it tough to get around and thrown everyday routines off track.
Best to avoid non-essential travel
The downpour has caused major traffic jams on key roads and shut down the Andheri subway. Trains on the Harbour Line are running late, flights have faced delays, and schools got an unexpected afternoon off as BMC tries to manage flooding.
If you're in Mumbai today, best to avoid non-essential travel and keep an eye on weather updates.