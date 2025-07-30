7th Pay Commission delays last tranche; 8th CPC still not formed
The government hasn't yet set up the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), even though it was announced back in January.
Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary confirmed in Parliament that the official notification—and picking the commission's members—is still pending.
The CPC is meant to review and update pay and pensions for central government employees and pensioners.
Over 1 crore people affected
This affects over 1 crore people—about 50 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners.
While the new pay scales were supposed to kick in from January 2026, these delays mean recommendations might not arrive until mid-2027 or later.
Past commissions have also run late but usually offer arrears from the intended start date, so there's still hope for a retroactive bump.
What will the upcoming CPC focus on?
The government has already asked key ministries like Defence, Home Affairs, and Personnel & Training—as well as states—for their input to shape what the CPC will focus on.
Once formed, a panel of experts will dig into salary structures, allowances, and pension reforms to keep things fair with changing times.
Recommendations are expected to apply by mid-2027 or early 2028—whenever they finally land.