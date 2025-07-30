India-US differences on Pakistan issue not new: Jaishankar
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar openly said that India and the US don't see eye to eye on Pakistan.
Speaking in Parliament, he shared, "It is no secret that when it comes to Pakistan, our thought process is different from that of the US, and this is not new."
He reminded everyone that this isn't new—previous Indian governments have also had to navigate these disagreements.
Jaishankar's stance on US pressure regarding Pakistan
Jaishankar pointed out how the US has sometimes pushed India to make concessions for Pakistan, especially around Kashmir.
He made it clear: India prefers to handle things directly with Pakistan and doesn't want outside mediation.
This conversation comes after Rahul Gandhi called out the government for staying quiet when former US President Trump met with Pakistan's Army Chief, raising questions about how India balances its anti-terrorism stance with global politics.