India-US differences on Pakistan issue not new: Jaishankar India Jul 30, 2025

India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar openly said that India and the US don't see eye to eye on Pakistan.

Speaking in Parliament, he shared, "It is no secret that when it comes to Pakistan, our thought process is different from that of the US, and this is not new."

He reminded everyone that this isn't new—previous Indian governments have also had to navigate these disagreements.