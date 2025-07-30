Next Article
Madhya Pradesh floods: Over 100 people, kids, stranded; Army called
Madhya Pradesh is dealing with serious floods after days of heavy rain, especially in Guna and Shivpuri.
The IMD says more downpours—up to 8-9-inch—are likely soon across districts like Bhopal, Vidisha, and Rajgarh.
Army called in for rescue ops
Flooding has forced over 250 people to evacuate in Shivpuri, but more than 100—including about 30 schoolkids—are still stuck.
Dam and bridge damage in Guna cut off villages, so the Army's stepped in for rescue ops.
Officials are promising food, water, and medical help as the rain keeps coming.