8-year-old boy strangled by classmates in Maharashtra school
An eight-year-old boy was allegedly strangled to death by two fellow students, aged eight and 14, at a government-aided residential school for tribal children in Jalna district, Maharashtra.
The incident happened on July 22 after a minor dispute between the boys.
The victim was attacked with a rope while he slept in the dormitory.
Victim found unresponsive the next morning
The boy was found unresponsive the next morning and pronounced dead at the hospital, with medical reports confirming strangulation.
Police have detained both juveniles and are investigating under juvenile justice protocols.
District Superintendent Ajaykumar Bansal said authorities are working to understand what led to this tragedy.