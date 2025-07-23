Man kills nephew for 'occult' ritual in Rajasthan, arrested

Blood extracted from the boy's body

Police found the boy's body hidden near Prajapat's house after he went missing.

Investigators say Prajapat used injections to extract blood for the ritual, following Sunil's instructions.

Sunil was arrested on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

The local police called the crime "heinous" and linked it to occult practices, adding that their investigation is still ongoing to uncover any other people involved.

