Man kills nephew for 'occult' ritual in Rajasthan, arrested
A tragic case from Rajasthan: Manoj Prajapat allegedly killed his six-year-old nephew on July 19, believing a human sacrifice would help win back his estranged wife.
Acting on advice from a tantric named Sunil, Prajapat confessed to the murder after being arrested on Monday, July 21, 2025.
Blood extracted from the boy's body
Police found the boy's body hidden near Prajapat's house after he went missing.
Investigators say Prajapat used injections to extract blood for the ritual, following Sunil's instructions.
Sunil was arrested on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.
The local police called the crime "heinous" and linked it to occult practices, adding that their investigation is still ongoing to uncover any other people involved.
