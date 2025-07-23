India's 1st astronaut to visit ISS returns to Earth

Shukla launched from NASA 's Kennedy Space Center on June 25, 2025, aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon. He's now only the second Indian ever in space (after Rakesh Sharma in 1984). His international crew included veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson. After splashing down off California, they went through health checks and debriefs in Houston.

Homecoming on Independence Day

Union Minister Jitendra Singh says Shukla will be back in India by August 17 after rehab and reviews by ISRO.

His research on microgravity could help more than just India. Plus, his homecoming lines up perfectly with Independence Day—a proud moment for India's growing space dreams.