India's 1st astronaut to visit ISS returns to Earth
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla just wrapped up an 18-day stay on the International Space Station, becoming the first Indian to visit the ISS.
As part of Axiom Mission 4, he ran about 60 experiments—including several led by ISRO—pushing India's space program forward in a big way.
Shukla only 2nd Indian in space
Shukla launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on June 25, 2025, aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon. He's now only the second Indian ever in space (after Rakesh Sharma in 1984).
His international crew included veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson. After splashing down off California, they went through health checks and debriefs in Houston.
Homecoming on Independence Day
Union Minister Jitendra Singh says Shukla will be back in India by August 17 after rehab and reviews by ISRO.
His research on microgravity could help more than just India. Plus, his homecoming lines up perfectly with Independence Day—a proud moment for India's growing space dreams.