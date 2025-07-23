Next Article
Bomb scare in Agra schools, emails traced to Kolkata
On Wednesday, Shri Ram School and Global School in Agra got bomb threat emails, causing quite a scare for students and staff.
Police acted fast, rushing to both campuses to keep everyone safe.
Classes got back to normal after the scare
Bomb squads and sniffer dogs checked every corner but didn't find anything suspicious. Classes got back to normal soon after.
Meanwhile, the cyber cell traced the threatening emails back to Kolkata—investigations are on.