Bengaluru to see heavy rain until July 28: IMD
Heads up, Bengaluru! The IMD says heavy rain is on the way today, with showers likely to stick around until July 28.
Expect cooler days ahead—temperatures should hover near 24°C, finally bringing some relief from the recent heatwave.
Coastal Karnataka will see even more rain than central areas, so pack that umbrella if you're heading out.
Wet weather likely in several other states too
The IMD and disaster monitoring teams are warning about possible waterlogging and power cuts during this rainy spell.
If you can, avoid unnecessary travel and follow safety tips.
Similar wet weather is expected in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and other states too—so it's not just a Bengaluru thing!