Bengaluru to see heavy rain until July 28: IMD India Jul 23, 2025

Heads up, Bengaluru! The IMD says heavy rain is on the way today, with showers likely to stick around until July 28.

Expect cooler days ahead—temperatures should hover near 24°C, finally bringing some relief from the recent heatwave.

Coastal Karnataka will see even more rain than central areas, so pack that umbrella if you're heading out.