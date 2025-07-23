Monsoon mayhem: Nearly 1,300 lives lost, thousands of homes damaged

Beyond the tragic loss of life, almost 93,000 homes were damaged and over 154,000 hectares of crops destroyed. Assam saw the most crop damage. The impact reached livestock too—over 51,000 cattle died nationwide.

Central support is helping with relief and rebuilding efforts

The government has stepped in with ₹9,578 crore for disaster relief across 22 states and sent a team to Himachal Pradesh to assess the hardest-hit areas.

While managing disasters is mainly up to each state, central support is helping with relief and rebuilding efforts.