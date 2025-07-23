IMD's week-long rain alert across India. Details here
Heads up: The IMD has put out major rain alerts across India this week.
Telangana's Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, and Mancherial districts are on red alert for heavy downpours.
Haryana and Rajasthan get an orange alert with moderate rain and gusty winds.
Meanwhile, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh should brace for extremely heavy rain on July 23.
More states under rain spell
Rain isn't stopping there—expect very heavy showers in Konkan-Goa and Madhya Maharashtra all week.
Gujarat will see a wet spell from July 26-28.
Central and eastern states like Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh can expect isolated heavy rain too.
Assam and Meghalaya are in for thunderstorms all week long.
Keep an umbrella handy just in case plans get washed out!