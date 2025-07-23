IMD's week-long rain alert across India. Details here

More states under rain spell

Rain isn't stopping there—expect very heavy showers in Konkan-Goa and Madhya Maharashtra all week.

Gujarat will see a wet spell from July 26-28.

Central and eastern states like Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh can expect isolated heavy rain too.

Assam and Meghalaya are in for thunderstorms all week long.

Keep an umbrella handy just in case plans get washed out!