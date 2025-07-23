Student suicide in Bengaluru: Peers bullied him, called 'loser'

Accused booked under BNS section for abetting suicide

The accused—Chiranth, Vikas Gowda, and Ameen—are now booked under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for abetting suicide.

Police are investigating claims that they repeatedly sent derogatory messages to Arun. Two friends confirmed Arun faced constant bullying from these students.

Student groups like AIDSO are demanding strict action against both the accused and the university for not stopping ragging, calling for better support systems to protect students facing harassment.