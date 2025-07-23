Next Article
Father kills daughter in Gurgaon over 'family reputation' after divorce
In Gurgaon, 25-year-old state-level tennis player Radhika Yadav was shot and killed by her father, Deepak Yadav.
Deepak fired shots after an argument about Radhika's decision to keep running her tennis academy.
He later confessed to the murder, saying he was frustrated by village gossip that their family depended on her income.
Deepak in police custody
Police have Deepak in custody.
The incident has triggered strong reactions online and locally, with many calling out the pressures of patriarchy and societal taunts that contributed to this tragedy.
People are demanding justice for Radhika and a rethink on how families handle social expectations.