Father kills daughter in Gurgaon over 'family reputation' after divorce India Jul 23, 2025

In Gurgaon, 25-year-old state-level tennis player Radhika Yadav was shot and killed by her father, Deepak Yadav.

Deepak fired shots after an argument about Radhika's decision to keep running her tennis academy.

He later confessed to the murder, saying he was frustrated by village gossip that their family depended on her income.