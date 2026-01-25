982 gallantry medals announced for Republic Day 2026

The awards focus on regions that see more action: Jammu & Kashmir got 45 medals, Left Wing Extremism-affected areas received 35, and the North-East picked up five. It's a nod to those serving in places where things can get especially tough.

More ways service is honored

Besides bravery awards, there are also President's Medals for Distinguished Service—101 in total—with most going to police officers.

Plus, a whopping 756 Meritorious Service Medals were handed out this year.

It's all about spotlighting dedication you don't always see in the headlines.