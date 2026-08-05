How to update your address on your Voter ID
What's the story
Updating your address on a voter ID card is important for ensuring that you are eligible to vote in the correct constituency. The process can be simple if you know the steps involved. In this article, we will guide you through the necessary steps to update your address on your voter ID card. By following these steps, you can ensure that your voter registration details are accurate and up-to-date.
Tip 1
Gather necessary documents
Before starting the update process, make sure you have all the required documents handy.
These usually include proof of your new address, such as a utility bill or rental agreement, and an identity proof like an Aadhaar card or passport.
Having these documents ready will make the process smoother and quicker.
Tip 2
Online update process
The easiest way to update your address is through the online portal of the Election Commission of India.
Simply visit their official website and log in with your credentials.
Once logged in, navigate to the Voter Services section and select Update Address.
Upload scanned copies of the required documents and submit the form.
Tip 3
Offline update process
If you prefer offline methods, visit your local electoral office with filled Form 6A for address change requests.
Carry original documents, along with photocopies, for verification purposes.
Submit these at designated counters, where officials will guide you through further steps until completion.
Tip 4
Track your application status
After submitting your application either online or offline, it is important to track its status regularly.
Use the same portal credentials, or visit local offices with acknowledgment slips provided during submission.
This way, you can ensure timely updates and resolve any issues that may arise during processing.