Aadhaar linking mandatory for government pension and social security beneficiaries
India
Heads up: If you or someone you know gets a government pension or social security benefits, linking your bank account with your Aadhaar number is now mandatory from September 2026.
The update comes straight from District Collector S Kandasamy, who says financial assistance will be credited to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts from September 2026.
Help desks opened for Aadhaar linking
To make things easier, help desks are set up at Special Deputy Collector and Tahsildar offices in different areas.
If you want assistance or clarification, you can call Special Deputy Collector (Social Security Schemes) T.V. Ramesh (9445461736), Erode Special Tahsildar (Social Security Schemes) S.J. Ganesan (9003818461), or Kodumudi Special Tahsildar G. Velmurugan (9789470067).