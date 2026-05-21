Abhijeet Dipke launches Cockroach Janta Party, garners over 100,000 sign-ups
India
Abhijeet Dipke, 30, is the political strategist who started the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), an online satire movement inspired by a judge's comment calling unemployed youth "cockroaches."
In just a few days, CJP has blown up with over 100,000 sign-ups and shout-outs from public figures like Mahua Moitra and Prashant Bhushan.
Dipke's satire highlights youth unemployment
Dipke studied journalism in Pune and recently finished his master's in public relations at Boston University.
He worked on AAP's social media team during key elections before leaving to focus on his own path.
With CJP, he mixes humor and activism to spotlight youth unemployment, giving young people a voice, and sparking real talk about jobs and accountability in India.