IPL 2026: MI's Hardik Pandya reflects on defeat against KKR

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya has admitted that his side was "20 short" in their recent IPL 2026 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The match, played on a challenging pitch in Kolkata, saw MI post an under-par total of 147. KKR chased it down with seven balls to spare. Pandya's return and partnership with Tilak Varma weren't enough to save the day for MI as they both struggled in the middle overs.

Partnership struggles Pandya, Varma script unwanted record Pandya and Varma's partnership in the middle overs was a major contributor to MI's low score. They scored 26 off 27 and 20 off 32, respectively. This duo now holds the record for the worst strike rate (in terms of balls faced) for No. 5 and No. 6 in an IPL innings when both have batted at least 20 balls, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Match analysis We were 20 short, says Pandya Post-match, Pandya reflected on the missed opportunities that could have changed the game's outcome. "We were 20 short," Hardik said at the post-match presentation. "I think we lost a lot of wickets in powerplay, but if Tilak [Varma] or I would have stayed longer and if we would have stitched a couple of more partnerships and those 15-20 runs, I think we would have had a decent chance."

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Pitch conditions Pandya enjoyed playing on this surface The pitch in Kolkata was far from easy, with KKR's Rovman Powell calling it a "typical Caribbean wicket" where the ball was stopping. But Hardik didn't mind playing on such wickets. He said, "I don't mind playing on this sort of wickets where bowlers have something to do. I think IPL is becoming quite batting dominant, bowlers are feeling helpless. I think, today's game gave bowlers a lot of something from wicket which makes them come and bowl some good balls, make batsmen play some good cricket and score runs. So, yeah, I kind of enjoyed it."

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