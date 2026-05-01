IPL 2026: Corbin Bosch's three-fer versus KKR goes in vain

Spell

Bosch claims 3/30 from three overs

Bosch was introduced in the 6th over. His first ball was hit for a four by Manish Pandey. Ajinkya Rahane then hit Bosch for a four before perishing in the next ball. Boach finished with 12 runs conceded off his 1st over. In the 8th over, he started off by dismissing Cameron Green. He ended up giving away 13 runs. Tejasvi Dahiya was Bosch's final scalp. He conceded just 5 runs in the 18th over.