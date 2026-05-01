IPL 2026: Corbin Bosch's three-fer versus KKR goes in vain
What's the story
In a thrilling IPL 2026 encounter at Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets. The victory came on the back of Manish Pandey's steady innings and Rovman Powell's aggressive batting in the middle overs. KKR chased down a target of 148 runs on a challenging two-paced surface, keeping their playoff hopes alive. For MI, all-rounder Corbin Bosch shone with a three-fer. However, his effort went in vain.
Spell
Bosch claims 3/30 from three overs
Bosch was introduced in the 6th over. His first ball was hit for a four by Manish Pandey. Ajinkya Rahane then hit Bosch for a four before perishing in the next ball. Boach finished with 12 runs conceded off his 1st over. In the 8th over, he started off by dismissing Cameron Green. He ended up giving away 13 runs. Tejasvi Dahiya was Bosch's final scalp. He conceded just 5 runs in the 18th over.
Numbers
Bosch gets to 117 wickets in the 20-over format
In 5 matches for MI this season, Bosch has raced to 11 scalps at an average of 14.27. As per ESPNcricinfo, Bosch has claimed 117 wickets in the 20-over format from 125 games (112 innings) at 25.6. His economy rate reads 8.44. 12 of his wickets in the 20-over format have come in the 20-over format from 8 games at 17.66. His economy rate reads 9.15.